Doggy day care manager fired after Eyewitness News investigation into dog mistreatment

HILLSDALE, N.J. (WABC) -- A manager at a doggy day care in Hillsdale has been fired after an Eyewitness News investigation into allegations of dog mistreatment at the location.

Eyewitness News obtained videos which apparently show the former manager of the Hounds Town in Hillsdale grab a German Shepherd by the neck, jolt it and then use his leg to shove the dog which then slips and slides on the linoleum floor as it tries to regain its footing.

Another video seems to show the former manager push the German Shepherd in the face causing the dog to fall to the ground and then later grab the dog by the neck and force it to the ground.

Investigative reporter Kristin Thorne spoke with a former employee of the Hounds Town in Hillsdale who says they witnessed the manager's behavior.

" I would see him get really angry at the dogs - j ust screaming at the top of his lungs," the former worker said.

Eyewitness News is not releasing the name of the worker because they asked that we not out of fear of legal retribution.

Seth Brumby is the owner of the German Shepherd, Charlie. He said the former employee contacted him recently and sent him the videos of Charlie and the manager.

"It's like, you know, watching your kid get hit by a teacher," Brumby said. "It was pretty clear that they were very rough with him."

Eyewitness News was able to reach the former manager on the phone. We told him about the videos and asked him about roughhousing the dog Charlie.

"I don't intentionally mean to hurt any dogs that was never the case," he said. "I do love and care about dogs. I've had dogs my whole life - all I want is for them to be comfortable and safe."

We asked the former manager if he often yells at dogs.

"We raise our voice when we need to correct them if they start getting a little aggressive, but not in a way to hurt them or anything like that," he said.

Eyewitness News shared the videos with Hounds Town USA. Hounds Town is a franchise with more than 80 doggy daycare centers across the country.

The location in Hillsdale is independently owned and operated. The manager also worked at the Hawthorne location, which is owned and operated by the same owner.

'Rob Flanagan, the CEO of Hounds Town USA, said in a statement to Eyewitness News that the company's brand is based on dogs-first.

"We can assure you that this is an isolated incident that is being handled with a strong conviction for doing what's right for this location, our customers, their pets, and all other locations in the area," he said.

Eyewitness News confirmed with the attorney for the locations' owner that the manager was fired. Hounds Town USA is also severing its franchise agreements with the owner.

Eyewitness News obtained the letter Hounds Town sent to the franchise owner saying, "Hounds Town's brand and core business is built upon a commitment to the safety and happiness of the dogs that are entrusted in the care at each location. The Abusive Conduct has no place in the Hounds Town franchise system."

Eyewitness News reached out to the owner and the owner's attorney for comment on the former manager's actions in the videos, but they did not respond.

