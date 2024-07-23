Monmouth University issues "all clear" alert, lifts lockdown following threat investigation

Mike Marza has an update on the investigation into an overnight threat.

WEST LONG BRANCH (WABC) -- An hours-long lockdown at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ has finally ended.

According to university officials, students and faculty received an email about an armed individual on campus.

The person also said they had a "dangerous" device stashed on the grounds.

University officials blasted out a shelter-in-place message to students overnight Tuesday.

At 1:32 a.m., university police shared a message: "There is an emergency at Monmouth University. A lockdown is in effect. This is not a drill. Please close and lock all doors and await further instructions."

Monmouth University Police, aided by a slew of other agencies, including the Monmouth County Sherrif's Office, began sweeping the campus around 3:15 a.m.

A search of each university building was conducted and the preliminary results of the investigation indicated that there was no actual threat.

Campus was cleared to resume as normal following the completion of the search just after 8:30 a.m.

The campus will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m. and classes will resume after 11 a.m.

