2 children, adult killed in West Orange, New Jersey house fire

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two children are among three people killed in a house fire in New Jersey.

Flames started just after 11 a.m. Saturday at the home on Liberty Street in West Orange.

Fire officials found two kids, both under the age of 10, unconscious inside the home. An adult was also found unconscious. Paramedics performed CPR, but they all died.

Neighbors say the adult who died was the grandmother of the two children. They say they were concerned about the family because police were often called to the house.

One neighbor who lives across the street tells Eyewitness News they had no idea there was a fire, but they all heard the boys' mother screaming when she returned home on Saturday morning.

"Daughter was going crazy - she was hysterical. All the kids are dead, and you can see them give compressions. The mother was the last one to come out, and finally they put screens up," said the neighbor.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation. The names of the children have not been released.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

ALSO READ | Man charged with concealing corpse after woman's remains found in sleeping bag

Sonia Rincon has the latest on the suspect charged.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.