Large explosion, fire reduces home to rubble in Westfield, NJ

An explosion has leveled a home in Westfield, NJ.

WESTFIELD (WABC) -- An overnight explosion rocked a neighborhood in New Jersey. A home in Westfield exploded and burst into flames.

Fortunately, the house on Tudor Oval was unoccupied at the time of the explosion.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sound shook neighboring homes and brought area residents out of their own homes.

"We heard a loud boom explosion. It sounded like a car exploded out front so we came out front to look at it," an area resident told Eyewitness News. "We saw flames and a neighbor screaming 'It's a fire, it's a fire. Call 9-1-1."

Nearby powerlines and trees caught fire as flames escaped the burning home.

According to neighbors, the home has been abandoned for the last 15 years. An elderly couple previously occupied the home and passed it to their son who did not maintain it.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

