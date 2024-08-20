New Jersey police searching for missing elderly twin sisters with dementia

RIVER EDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for two twin sisters missing in River Edge.

Margo Nelson and Gail Soehnlein are both 82 years old and were last seen Monday morning.

They left their residence on Bogert Road together around 7:30 a.m.

Both women do not have their medication with them.

Police say Soehnlein is driving a 2007 Gray Hyundai Elantra bearing NJ Reg WDB38B.

Anyone who sees them or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

