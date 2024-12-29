Times Square organizers to test confetti ahead of New Year's Eve celebration

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- Times Square is just days away from the biggest New Year celebration on the planet.

The Crossroad of the World is set to welcome millions of people as they gather to ring in the new year as the ball drops rooftop of 1 Times Square.

But before the big night gets underway, workers at the site are making sure all of the accompanying frills go off without a hitch.

A confetti test is set for Sunday between 45th Street and 46th Street at 11 a.m.

Planet Fitness, a co-sponsor of the event, said this is all in preparation for the 3,000 pounds of confetti that is set to fall on New Year's Eve.

Some of the falling confetti will include written wishes from people who submitted through the virtual wishing well located in Times Square.

The well will be available for more submissions on Sunday.

Earlier this week, people trekked to the heart of the Great White Way to celebrate Good Riddance Day -- a time where people gather to leave behind the worst happenings of the year.

It was one of many celebrations, which last a week, that help ring in the new year.

For those making their way to Times Square for the festivities, the celebration starts around 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

