SurfSet in Manhattan provides a mix of cardio, yoga, and balance, surf's up!

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Eyewitness News' Nina Pineda is trying fun fitness trends for the New Year.

This time, she's got Joelle Garguilo alongside her to try a workout that's a mix of cardio, yoga, and balance.

They headed to SurfSet in the West Village of Manhattan.

SurfSet brings the surf lifestyle inland with multiple locations all over the country and one right in New York City.

They use their surfboard workout equipment to give you a full body workout. There's no water but staying on your board is just as hard!

For class promotions, they offer a first timer special, which is $25 for the first class. They also have a welcome package, which is 3 classes for $75.

Surfs up!

Learn more about the classes here: https://www.surfsetnyc.com/

Nina Pineda reports on the class with Shirleen Allicot in Manhattan.

