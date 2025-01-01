New year, new laws: Here's what's changing in the Tri-state in 2025

The new year means new laws on the books across the Tri-state.

In New York, starting January 1st, employers must offer at least 20 hours of paid time off for pregnant employees to attend related medical appointments like sonograms.

In Connecticut, nearly all private sector employers with at least 25 employees will be required to guarantee 40 hours of sick leave.

Previously, the rule only applied to employers with 50 employees.

And in New Jersey, the state's gas tax is going up by 2.6 cents.

With the added tax, drivers will now be paying about 45 cents per gallon in taxes.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the new year will bring increased workers' compensation and Paid Family Leave benefits for workers, while also delivering savings for businesses. Effective January 1, 2025, the minimum weekly benefit for workers' compensation and the maximum weekly benefit for Paid Family Leave will both go up, while the workers' compensation assessment rate for employers drops.

"Hardworking New Yorkers shouldn't have to worry about how they'll buy food or pay rent when they need time off to care for a new child or family member with a serious health condition, or get injured on the job. Likewise, business owners who have their own bills to pay and families to support also need affordable solutions," Governor Hochul said. "I'm proud that New York State is finding ways to put money back into the pockets of workers and those who employ them so both the economy and the people can thrive."

Paid Family Leave

Starting January 1, 2025, New Yorkers taking Paid Family Leave may receive up to $14,127.84 in total benefits - an increase of over $300 from 2024. Employees taking Paid Family Leave receive 67 percent of their average weekly wage, up to a cap of 67 percent of the current New York State Average Weekly Wage which is $1,757.19 for 2025. This means the maximum weekly benefit will be $1,177.32, and the total possible benefit to an employee is $14,127.84.

Employees will contribute 0.388 percent of their gross wages per pay period to pay for Paid Family Leave in 2025, with a maximum annual contribution of $354.53 (0.388 percent of the NYSAWW). Employees earning less than the NYSAWW will contribute less than the annual cap of $354.53, consistent with their actual wages.

Workers' Compensation

Starting January 1, 2025, the minimum workers' compensation weekly benefit will increase to $325 per week, in accordance with legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul in September 2023. That's up from $275 per week in 2024. Prior to January 1, 2024, the minimum weekly benefit had been $150 per week for more than a decade.

On July 1, 2026, the minimum weekly benefit will be indexed to the NYSAWW. The institution of annual increases in the minimum weekly benefit, and eventual indexing to the NYSAWW, will ensure the minimum weekly benefit is more equitable to injured workers going forward.

Savings for Businesses

Additionally, as of January 1, 2025, the workers' compensation assessment rate for employers will be 7.1 percent of the standard premium or premium equivalent - a 22 percent decrease from 2024 - which is expected to save New York State businesses approximately $191 million.

The employer assessment rates are determined by the NYS Workers' Compensation Board's need and budgeted statewide premium. The rate is calculated by dividing the Board's total estimated annual expenses by a base of total estimated statewide premium. Insurers are required to apply the assessment rate to their premium or premium equivalent.

The 2025 rate of 7.1 percent reflects an over 43 percent decrease since 2019, when the assessment rate was 12.6 percent.

Minimum wage

The hourly minimum wage hits $16.50 on Jan. 1 in New York City, Westchester County and on Long Island, up from the current $16. In the rest of the state, it will be $15.50, up from $15.

In New Jersey, the minimum wage will go up 36 cents to $15.49 an hour, the latest of the scheduled hikes that Gov. Murphy signed into law in early 2019.

In Connecticut, minimum wage will increase to $16.35 an hour, from $15.69, as part of a 2019 law signed by Gov. Lamont requiring it to be adjusted annually based on the health of the economy.

Other New York Laws include:

Health clubs must process gym membership cancellations within 10 business days of receiving notice, cutting through frustrating red tape that has long plagued consumers.

A new law taking effect in February will crack down on the practice of selling reservations without the restaurant's approval.

And come June, there will be far more oversight and labor protections for models, influencers and fashion workers in New York State.