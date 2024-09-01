NYPD gives birds eye view of Caribbean Carnival Parade route

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- To understand what is happening on the ground - you have to see it all from the air first.

NYPD Aviation gave Eyewitness News a bird's eye view of the West Indian Day Parade Route on Eastern Parkway.

Police helicopters will be up above tens of thousands of people who will fill the parade route on Monday.

Chief of Patrol John Chell and Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry rallied up officers near the 67 Precinct - one of the more violent areas in the city that continues to improve.

"If a party gets out of control, we are shutting it down," said Daughtry.

Police took roughly a dozen guns off the streets of Brooklyn on Friday night.

The NYPD's response team is made up of roughly 130 officers whose focus ranges from guns to mainly quality of life issues like noise complaints. It is a big party weekend in Brooklyn.

"For years we came in too heavy," added Chell.

After police visited some parties with noise complaints, they connected with some of their community partners to ensure the rest of the night and weekend goes smoothly.

A celebration that hinges upon public safety - police are managing smaller issues in an effort to prevent bigger issues, so the celebration goes off without a hitch.

