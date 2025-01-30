New York City data shows major crimes are down

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's latest crime statistics show major felony crimes are down.

The city will release data on Thursday that covers July through October of 2024.

It shows that compared to the same period in 2023, major felony crimes were down by 2% overall. Major felony crimes in transit were down by 7%, and crime in housing developments was down by 9%.

Officials say they're still working on trying to get the safety and the perception of safety back to pre-COVID conditions.

They reported car thefts were down by 9%, burglaries declined by nearly 3% and robberies fell by nearly 5%.

