New York Comedy Festival celebrates 20 years of laughs with special reception at Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A special reception was held at Gracie Mansion in New York City on Thursday night to celebrate the 20-year legacy of the New York Comedy Festival.

In addition, finalists of "New York's Funniest Stand-Up," the city's premier annual stand-up comedy competition, were also in attendance.

Mayor Adams presented Hirsch, who owned the legendary "Caroline's on Broadway," with a proclamation honoring her for starting the festival in 2004 as a post 9/11 initiative to rebuild the city 20 years ago.

It has since grown to showcase more than 200 comedians performing in more than 100 shows at venues across the five boroughs.

The festival kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 7 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 17.

For information on performers and tickets, visit NewYorkComedyFestival.com.

ABC 7 is one of the sponsors of the New York Comedy Festival.

