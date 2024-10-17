New York Comic Con kicks off at the Javits Center in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Comic Con kicks off at the Javits Center on Thursday.
Hundreds of thousands are expected throughout the four-day convention, which is the largest comic and pop culture event on the East Coast.
The event will feature several panels from hit television shows, movies, and comics along with celebrity appearances and plenty of fans in costumes.
