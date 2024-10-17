New York Comic Con kicks off at the Javits Center in Manhattan

New York Comic Con kicks off on Thursday at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

New York Comic Con kicks off at the Javits Center

New York Comic Con kicks off at the Javits Center New York Comic Con kicks off on Thursday at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

New York Comic Con kicks off at the Javits Center New York Comic Con kicks off on Thursday at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

New York Comic Con kicks off at the Javits Center New York Comic Con kicks off on Thursday at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Comic Con kicks off at the Javits Center on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands are expected throughout the four-day convention, which is the largest comic and pop culture event on the East Coast.

The event will feature several panels from hit television shows, movies, and comics along with celebrity appearances and plenty of fans in costumes.

Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo will continue our coverage of the event during Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10.

For more information on NYCC visit: https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/en-us.html

ALSO READ | The 2024 Fall Foliage Forecast with the Leaf Daddy: Weather or Not

Are we in for a great show of fall colors this year or will the leaves be a bust? Lee Goldberg chats with Kyle "Leaf Daddy" Cotner about the foliage outlook.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.