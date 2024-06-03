New York Mini 10k 2024: Race details and how to watch on Saturday

Watch the 2024 New York Road Runners' Mini 10K wherever you stream abc7NY starting at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 8

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2024 New York Road Runners' Mini 10K race takes place this Saturday, June 8, and you can watch it wherever you stream ABC 7 New York!

Coverage of the race, including features, interviews, and professional race begins on Eyewitness News Saturday morning.

The professional race will be available everywhere you stream abc7NY starting at 7:45 a.m. that day.

Reporting live from the event will be an all-women team of WABC sports anchor Sam Ryan and meteorologist Dani Beckstrom, along with U.S. Olympian Carrie Tollefson, host of the Ali on the Run Show podcast Ali Feller, and running advocate Jacqui Moore.

The 2024 Mastercard New York Mini 10K will feature four past champions, five Paris 2024 Olympians, and seven of the top 10 finishers from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.

Produced by the New York City-based nonprofit for more than five decades, the 52nd running of the event will be headlined by event-record holder and two-time race champion Senbere Teferi, two-time race champion Sara Hall, and 2022 TCS New York City Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi, who will join the previously announced 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Marathon Team - Fiona O'Keeffe, Emily Sisson, and Dakotah Lindwurm - at the start line in Central Park.

Teferi, a two-time Olympian and two-time World Championships medalist from Ethiopia, has won the last two editions of the Mastercard New York Mini 10K, breaking the event record in 2023 with a time of 30:12. Also in New York, she won 2019 UAE Healthy Kidney 10K and in her 2022 United Airlines NYC Half victory recorded the second-fastest time in the history of the event.

"I'm very happy to return to New York for the Mini, and I will try my best to win the race for a third time," Teferi said. "It is such a special race because there is a bond that exists with thousands of women also running. Even though we are not related, I feel supported like we are all sisters in running."

Hall is a 10-time U.S. national champion who won the Mastercard New York Mini 10K in 2021 and 2022. Earlier this year, she finished fifth at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. She is also the former national record-holder in the half marathon and the only athlete in history to have won the Mastercard New York Mini 10K, New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, and Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K in New York.

"It's very cool that this year's Mastercard New York Mini 10K falls on the fifth anniversary of my first win at the race, and I can't think of any place I'd rather be that weekend," said Hall. "One of the things I love about the Mini is how it's an annual reunion for women of all types: Sisters, mothers and daughters, college roommates, and friends both new and old. I'm excited that this year I get to share the weekend with my sister-in-law, Katy."

Lokedi won the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon in her marathon debut and finished third in the marathon last year. She was also the runner-up at both the 2022 Mastercard New York Mini 10K and the 2024 Boston Marathon.

"Although I have only run the Mini once before, I felt embraced by the many thousands of women who ran the race before me, and hope to inspire the many thousands more who will come after me," said Lokedi. "It's an awesome thing, how women from so many different places and life experiences can come and feel connected to each other through the simple act of running a loop in Central Park."

Also toeing the line in Central Park will be Keira D'Amato, a three-time U.S. national champion and the fastest American ever at the Mastercard New York Mini 10K; Molly Huddle, a two-time U.S. Olympian, three-time United Airlines NYC Half champion, and the 2014 Mini 10K champion; Edna Kiplagat of Kenya, the 2010 New York City Marathon champion and the 2012 Mini 10K champion; and Commonwealth Games medalist Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya.

New York Road Runners started the Mini 10K in 1972 as the first women-only road race, known then as the Crazylegs Mini Marathon. Seventy-two women finished the first race, and three weeks later Title IX was signed into law, guaranteeing girls and women the right to participate in school sports and creating new opportunities for generations of female athletes.

The Mastercard New York Mini 10K is now one of nonprofit NYRR's 60 adult and youth races annually and has garnered more than 200,000 total finishers to date, with more than 9,000 runners expected this year.

The 2024 Mastercard New York Mini 10K will offer $39,500 in total prize money, including $10,000 to the winner of the open division. Mastercard will serve as title sponsor of the event for the fourth year, and as part of its ongoing partnership with NYRR will also serve as the presenting sponsor of professional women's athlete field.

