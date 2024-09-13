NY State Senator Jessica Ramos launces NYC mayoral campaign, joins crowded race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos officially launched her New York City mayoral campaign Friday morning, becoming the first woman to join the increasingly crowded race.

After months of speculation, Ramos announced her run with the current mayor embroiled in a scandal that claimed Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

Responding to his resignation in a statement Thursday, Ramos questioned why Caban, the first Latino to hold that position, was the only one under pressure to leave the administration

In her campaign announcement video released Friday morning, Ramos questioned Adams' ability to continue in the role.

"You'll never have to wonder who I'm working for or who is paying me," Ramos said in the video, amid headlines about Adams. "We need to bring that trust back to City Hall."

The 39-year-old Ramos is a state senator from Queens. Her two sons attend public schools and her parents are from Colombia.

She would be the first female mayor and the first Latina to serve in the office.

She is the fourth Democrat to challenge Adams in a primary, joining Comptroller Brad Lander, former Comptroller Scott Stringer, and state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, all of them progressive.

