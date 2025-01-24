NY Travel and Adventure Show preview with Pauline Frommer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winter chill probably has most of us thinking about our next getaway and we're in luck!

The New York Travel and Adventure Show is coming up this weekend.

We're getting a sneak peek from one of the experts, Pauline Frommer, the publisher of Frommer's Guidebooks.

They have some suggestions for the Best Places to Go in 2025.

Osaka, Japan

Trend:

Money saving travel The Japanese Yen is at historic lows against the dollar, and as a less famous city than Tokyo or Kyoto, hotel prices are always lower in Osaka. Plus this is Japan's best city for street food and soul food, meaning you can eat well for less.

Trend:

Event travel The World Expo will be taking place, a major event with 60 countries and dozens of tech companies sending exhibits dealing with the topic of how to use technology to better human lives.

Brixen, Italy

Trend:

Avoiding Overtourism Italy is expecting record numbers of visitors to Rome and places easily visited from Rome, thanks to 2025 being a Jubilee Year for the Catholic Church. But visitors can still avoid the crowds by heading to such off-the-beaten-path destinations as Brixen, the oldest town in Italy's Tyrol region, with wineries, castles, wineries in castles, museum and other Tyrolean attractions.

Trend:

Green travel Brixen is a major cycling destination, so you don't need a car to get around, and you can easily get there by train.

Tucson, Arizona

Trend:

Event travel 2025 will be the 250th anniversary of the city, and there will be a number of exciting special events.

Trend:

Foodie Travel A decade ago, the United Nations named Tucson the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the USA. The honor celebrates 4,000 years of food culture here-the land was originally settled by farmers known as the O'odham people-and today's rich mix of Mexican and Native American culinary traditions. Beyond amazing restaurants, there are a lot of events and classes for foodies.

Universal Epic Universe, Orlando, Florida

Trend:

Theme park travel This is the first full theme park to open in Orlando since 1999 and it will have a number of envelope pushing rides and attractions. Will this be the park that unseats Disney from its leadership roll in Orlando? It just might do so. We can discuss why this park will be a game changer.

Ghent, Belgium

Trend:

Avoiding Overtourism Unlike sister city Bruges, which is overwhelmed by travelers, Ghent has just as many fascinating medieval sights, with a fraction of the visitors.

Greenland

Trend:

Newly Opened Destination Greenland has historically been very difficult to get to. But it's newly expanded airport will finally be able to accommodate large jets, and there will be regular service this summer from New York, and other hubs.

Trend:

Nature/Adventure Travel Greenland has much of the same appeal as Alaska, as 80% of it is covered with a thick sheet of ice. So people go there to snow shoe, ski, ice trek, iceberg watch and more. It's an extraordinary adventure destination.

Crete, Greece

Trend:

Avoiding Overtourism Greece's largest island has extraordinary archeological sites, beautiful beaches, ancient cities, mountain villages, and more but because it's so large, it absorbs visitors better than such overloved destinations as Mykonos and Santorini.

Trend:

Off-Season Travel Unlike other Greek Isles, it's explorable, and accessible year round. By going off-season you can have a classic Greek island experience, at far lower costs than in summer.

Nashville, Tennessee

Trend:

Music Tourism With the Taylor Swift tour, the world saw just how powerful a motivator concerts can be for travelers. Since 2025 is the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville is going to become even more concert-saturated, with more Grand Ole Opry shows than ever before in history-230 announced so far-many with artists who have never appeared on the Grand Ole Opry stage before.

Zambia

Trend:

Money-Saving Travel Over the last decade, Zambia has become a leader in eco-friendly and affordable safaris. It's also one of Africa's safest countries, and home to Victoria Falls.

Bath and Hampshire, England

Trend:

Literary Travel 2025 is the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, and boy are they going to be throwing her a party in her hometowns. At the house where the author lived until her death, there will be a good dozen events every month of the year. There will also be country fairs, Regency-style balls, special exhibits and more. It should be a hoot and a half.

Hobart, Australia

Trend:

Newly Hot Destination With unusual museums to visit, fab nature sights (including chance to see the famed Tasmanian Devil), unusual festivals, and tours that spotlight Indigenous culture, Tasmania's capital is set to make a bigger splash on the world tourism scene.

Cayman Islands

Trend:

Another newly accessible/hot destination The Cayman Islands has mostly been visited by cruise ship passengers, but a slate of new hotels and air lift to the islands means people are finally discovering this is a great place to linger longer. It has some wonderful attractions like a turtle hospital, stingray alley, and some of the world's most beautiful beaches. As a place where a lot of people hide their money, it also has an unusually good culinary scene, compared to neighboring island nations.

New York Travel and Adventure Show tickets: https://travelshows.com/shows/new-york/

Memphis Seoul fuses Southern soul food with Korean flavors in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

