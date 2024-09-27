Yankees clinch the American League East with dominating 10-1 win over the Orioles

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the second time in three years, the New York Yankees will finish the regular season at the top of their division.

The Bronx Bombers clinched the American League East with a dominating 10-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

While the outcome appeared to be a formality given the Yankees needed only one more win in their final six games heading into their series against the Orioles, Baltimore managed to fend New York off for two games, winning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

But a dominating pitching performance from ace Gerrit Cole, and home runs from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton put the final nail in the coffin on the Orioles' division hopes on Thursday.

With the division now wrapped up and three games remaining against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Yankees still have a chance to finish with the best record in the American League.

The 93-66 Yanks currently hold a 1 game lead over the 92-67 Cleveland Guardians.

Finishing with the best record in the AL would effectively give the Bombers home field advantage for the Division series, and Championship series, if they make it that far.

They also have an outside shot at the best record in all of baseball, but are currently behind National League division winners Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

