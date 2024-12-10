24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Newark police sergeant commended for helping aid choking 1-year-old baby

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 6:53PM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Newark Police sergeant is being commended for helping aid a one-year-old baby who was choking last week.

The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Traffic Unit Sergeant J. Cosme was working in the area of 2nd Street and Sussex Avenue when he was approached by a man screaming his daughter couldn't breathe inside his car.

The child was was choking on a peppermint candy, according to police.

Cosme performed the Heimlich Maneuver, allowing the baby's airway to clear and start breathing again.

"I can only imagine the incredible relief this baby's mother felt after witnessing Sergeant Cosme spring into action to help her choking one-year-old daughter to breathe," Newark Public Safety Director Emmanuel Miranda Sr. said.

The mother and her daughter were transported to University Hospital.

The child remains in stable condition.

