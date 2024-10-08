Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh amid 2-3 start, sources tell ESPN

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have fired coach Robert Saleh after starting the season 2-3, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the Jets' interim head coach, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, confirming multiple reports.

Saleh, who was hired by the Jets in 2021, has a 20-36 record as the team's head coach.

Saleh's firing marks the first time in owner Woody Johnson's 25-year tenure that he has fired a coach in the middle of the season.

The Jets entered the 2024 season with high expectations, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from an Achilles injury that had derailed his 2023 season after just four plays, but they have struggled on offense.

