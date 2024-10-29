Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette reunite to star in Clint Eastwood's 'Juror #2'

Joelle Garguilo sits down with actors Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette for their roles in Clint Eastwood's new gripping courtroom drama, "Juror #2."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood comes a gripping new courtroom drama, "Juror #2," a story about conscience and consequence.

This film follows a family man who discovers he may have a devastating connection to the murder trial he's serving on.

The movie has an all-star cast, including J.K. Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland, and Zoey Deutch, with Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult in starring roles.

Behind the courtroom drama is another story; a touching reunion over 20 years in the making.

Hoult and Collette first shared the screen when Hoult was just 11 in the 2002 movie, "About a Boy." They find themselves back together under Eastwood's direction.

"The fact that the first scene on my first day was the last scene of the movie, and his character is awash," says Collette. "He's got so many things to consider in that moment. And I watched you going through that, and I felt proud in a maternal way."

"Looking over at times, and I was like, 'Oh, wow'," says Hoult. "This person, like, I have such fond memories of and took such wonderful care of me when I was a kid. So I had like, this deep rooted love and adoration. Just everywhere she goes, she brings such joy and light and happiness to everyone around her...and then so it just felt truly special. And now I'm happy that we get to hang and be friends as adults."

This film comes to us from the 94-year-old director Eastwood, whose cinematic legacy includes films like "Million Dollar Baby," "Mystic River," and "American Sniper." Collette shared a personal anecdote from working with the legendary director.

"This is my favorite thing," she recalls. "So we were about to do a shot. It's a big courtroom. It's full and Clint's on the other side of the of the courtroom. Everyone has watched him walk all the way across to me, and he leaned into this ear, and I thought he was going to whisper a note, and he kissed me right here, and I started to cry. He was like, 'OK, let's shoot.' And I'm like,' I can't shoot a freaking thing. How am I meant to act after that,' it was amazing. I'll never, ever forget it. Ever."

"Juror #2" hits select theaters in New York on Friday.