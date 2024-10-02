Driver in fatal Teaneck hit-and-run to face upgraded charges

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The teen driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Teaneck in January will now face upgraded charges.

Prosecutors say Alexander Vargas was high on marijuana at the time of the crash. They also say he blew through several stop signs.

Vargas was 17 years old at the time of the crash.

He now faces a slew of charges, including aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

