Family of woman killed in fatal Teaneck crash involving teen driver demands justice

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The heartbroken family of a woman killed in a crash last month in New Jersey is demanding justice and wants the teenage hit-and-run driver to be punished to the fullest extent.

Isaiah Brown's life took a tragic turn when the woman of his dreams was involved in a terrible accident just a few doors from their home in Teaneck.

Anthony Johnson is in New Jersey with the story.

A teenage driver slammed into the car driven by Dymond Fryson and from that moment on, Brown's two daughters and niece have been searching for answers.

"It's been surreal, as me and the family speak about it, we're still in shock," Brown said.

The crash left Fryson's car a mangled mess. She was on life support with family, praying for a miracle that never came.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson asked Brown about those final days.

"Hell. That's the only word I can use to describe," Brown said.

Fryson was the family's foundation. She and Brown graduated with masters degrees in public administration. Their relationship flourished. With her insistence, they moved to Teaneck from the South Bronx during the pandemic.

Brown is the principal of the Capital Bronx Charter School, a job he relished with Fryson's love and support.

"She was the person who everyone leaned on, so she was very important to us," Brown said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Fryson is a high school student.

Brown is conflicted, being a principal, but also a man who lost the person he leaned on the most. He is also trying to keep his family focused.

"On rearing three children through this tragedy and being a rock for them that they need," Brown said.

However, the family wants justice and that would be for the 17-year-old driver to be punished to the fullest.

"We as a family would love, and are pushing for this to be moved to adult court," Brown said.

Brown said he had a chance to look at the police report on the accident. He says the 17-year-old driver was going 62 mph in a 25 mph zone and had blown through three stop signs.

