Investigation underway after 2-car crash in Teaneck

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Thursday morning.

It happened near Sherman and Palmer avenues around 8 a.m.

One victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear exactly what happened, but one of the vehicles involved in the crash appeared to have also struck a home.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is the lead investigative agency at the scene.

Few other details were released.

