Investigation underway after 2-car crash in Teaneck

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Thursday morning.
It happened near Sherman and Palmer avenues around 8 a.m.
One victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear exactly what happened, but one of the vehicles involved in the crash appeared to have also struck a home.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is the lead investigative agency at the scene.
Few other details were released.
