Police: Crash at New Jersey Wendy's related to two carjackings

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crash at a Wendy's in New Jersey blew the lid off a wild chain of events, including two carjackings.

Police say the driver who slammed into the restaurant on Route 46 in Hackensack just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday had stolen the vehicle at knifepoint a short time earlier.

After the crash, police say the man carjacked a second vehicle in order to get away.

Officers found the second car abandoned on the George Washington Bridge and then located the suspect nearby.

The man is also accused of trying to steal a squad car as he was being arrested.

ALSO READ | Community calls for postpartum care changes after mother dies weeks after giving birth

Sonia Rincon has more on the urgent call by family members and advocates for changes to postpartum care.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.