1 dead, 1 in critical condition after apartment fire in Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and one is in critical condition after a three-alarm fire broke out in Passaic, New Jersey on Tuesday.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at 361 Madison St.

Fire officials say a woman was pulled from a ground-floor apartment. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man and three others were also rescued.

The man remains in critical condition. The three other people suffered minor injuries.

Officials added the fire also forced residents from their homes.

The Red Cross, in collaboration with the City of Passaic, has opened a temporary shelter for anyone displaced by the fire.

They say all those affected are welcome.

