FedEx driver robbed, tied up and left in truck in Edison in sophisticated heist

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A FedEx driver was robbed at gunpoint and tied up in his own truck in Edison on Thursday night.

It happened when the 35-year-old driver was swapping out a trailer on Greek Lane around 8 p.m.

He was approached by three suspects with weapons who were wearing dark clothing and medical masks who forced him into his truck.

Two suspects got in the vehicle with him while the other followed them in a separate vehicle.

They forced him to drive to Ethel Road where a white box truck was waiting. They zip-tied the driver and left him in his truck.

The suspects then took two pallets from inside the truck and put it into the box truck and left. The contents of those pallets are still being determined.

The victim was able to free himself from the zip ties and call police on his Apple Watch.

A spokesperson with FedEx released the following statement:

"We extend our deepest concerns to the team member involved and are thankful that they suffered no physical injuries. There is no higher priority than the safety of our team members, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement."

