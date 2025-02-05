Abortion rights take center stage at New Jersey GOP gubernatorial debate

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Four Republican candidates for New Jersey governor held their first debate Tuesday night.

State Senator Jon Bramnick, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former State Senator Ed Durr and former radio host Bill Spadea took the stage at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

One of the key topics at the debate: whether they would support an amendment protecting the right to an abortion.

"I am pro-choice, with a strong feeling about late-term abortions. I do not support but I am pro-choice," Bramnick said.

Others, however, stood on their position against the practice.

"I'm not ashamed. I'm pro-life and I stand by that. I do not agree with abortion being used as a form of birth control when we have so many options available for birth control. I think there are exceptions, but I think that is between the woman, her doctor and her God," Durr said.

Meanwhile, Spadea noted that New Jersey is one of the most abortion-accessible states in the country and that more resources should be poured into helping expecting mothers.

"I think it is time to address the choice of bringing a baby into the world and getting those resources behind those pregnancy resource centers so we can help these pregnant women," he said.

Ciattarelli expressed support for a woman's right to choose but also said he would support a bill that outlaws abortion after five months of pregnancy.

The candidates are running to replace Governor Phil Murphy who is term-limited.

The Democratic debate was held on Sunday.

Janice Yu has more from Newark.

