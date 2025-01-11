PATH train fares to increase for first time since 2014

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting Sunday commuters coming in and out of New York City will have to dig a little deeper into your wallet to ride the PATH train.
For the first time since 2014, fares for one-way trips will go up 25 cents.
Instead of paying $2.75, riders will pay $3 to take the service.
Seniors will get a discount and pay $1.50.
There are some ways to partially skirt the increase. The fare is set to only jump 10 cents for riders using a multi-trip pass.
The Port Authority says the fare hikes are partly due to inflation.
The money will go toward capital improvements and to make up the $3 billion lost during the Covid pandemic.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.