PATH train fares to increase for first time since 2014

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, January 11, 2025 4:18PM
Path trains fare hike to effect Sunday
The approve fare increase for NJ's path trains will take effect on Sunday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting Sunday commuters coming in and out of New York City will have to dig a little deeper into your wallet to ride the PATH train.

For the first time since 2014, fares for one-way trips will go up 25 cents.

Instead of paying $2.75, riders will pay $3 to take the service.

Seniors will get a discount and pay $1.50.

There are some ways to partially skirt the increase. The fare is set to only jump 10 cents for riders using a multi-trip pass.

The Port Authority says the fare hikes are partly due to inflation.

The money will go toward capital improvements and to make up the $3 billion lost during the Covid pandemic.

