PATH train fares to increase for first time since 2014

The approve fare increase for NJ's path trains will take effect on Sunday.

The approve fare increase for NJ's path trains will take effect on Sunday.

The approve fare increase for NJ's path trains will take effect on Sunday.

The approve fare increase for NJ's path trains will take effect on Sunday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting Sunday commuters coming in and out of New York City will have to dig a little deeper into your wallet to ride the PATH train.

For the first time since 2014, fares for one-way trips will go up 25 cents.

Instead of paying $2.75, riders will pay $3 to take the service.

Seniors will get a discount and pay $1.50.

There are some ways to partially skirt the increase. The fare is set to only jump 10 cents for riders using a multi-trip pass.

The Port Authority says the fare hikes are partly due to inflation.

The money will go toward capital improvements and to make up the $3 billion lost during the Covid pandemic.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at what's being done to help drivers navigate the new congestion pricing toll.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.