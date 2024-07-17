Thunderstorms lead to ground stoppage at all three major NYC-area airports

Thunderstorms bring drenching downpours, flooding to New York City and the Tri-State

Toni Yates has details on the storm damage in Edison.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Storms moved through the Tri-State area again on Wednesday evening, bringing intense waves of downpours and lightning that lit up the night sky.

The thunderstorms led to a ground stoppage at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports on Wednesday night.

In New York City, flooding from the severe weather led to extensive traffic delays in both directions on the FDR Drive approaching East 79th Street in Manhattan.

In Queens, Q13 buses were detoured in both directions because of flooding at Fort Totten.

Drenching downpours delayed both a Foo Fighters concert at Citi Field, and a New York Red Bulls soccer game in Harrison, New Jersey.

The rounds of severe weather come on the heels of storms on Tuesday night, which left some residents in New Jersey cleaning up the damage.

A storm uprooted large trees in Edison and sent branches falling onto homes and fences.

Mayor Sam Joshi said the intense flash storm impacted the neighborhoods around the areas of Harmon Road, Montview, Wilk, O Hara and other pockets of town.

There were reports of uprooted trees, downed wires and neighborhoods without power.

In the Raritan Manor area of Edison, there were at least a dozen homes that suffered significant damage.

An Edison resident named Leslie, said she came home to find a hole in her ceiling and water coming through it. In her backyard, there were branches and trees that came down.

There was so much damage that crews were using saws and chippers to reduce fallen trees to mulch on Wednesday.

PSE &G has had teams on every block, repairing power lines and restoring power well before the temperatures soared.

While the damage to some homes was significant, Joshi said there were no reported injuries.

There is already a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for more storms on Wednesday night. Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph will be the main threat and some isolated hail is also possible.

