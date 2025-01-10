Doctors in NJ issue warning after increase of accidental acetaminophen overdoses

Anthony Johnson reports on the warning for accidental acetaminophen overdoses while treating flu symptoms.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Poison Control Center says it is dealing with an uptick in calls about accidental overdoses of acetaminophen - the active ingredient in Tylenol.

Officials at the poison control center say over the course of two days, they assisted several patients who accidentally took too much while treating flu-like symptoms.

"The issue arises because many of those products, whether they say it clearly on the label or not, contain acetaminophen, which is the active ingredient in Tylenol," said Dr. Howard Greller, Medical Toxicologist at NJ Poison Control Center at Rutgers NJ Medical School.

The patients are currently receiving antidotal therapy to prevent liver failure and death.

In most cases, the overdoses are accidental. The top daily dosage is four grams, which is equivalent to eight extra-strength Tylenol pills. But it is also in liquid medications and some 600 drugs.

It's also in cold medicine and the combination of pills and liquid could lead to an overdose.

Experts say acetaminophen is safe and effective when used correctly and not more than the maximum recommended daily limit.

"We want to stress that adults should never take more than the maximum daily limit of 4,000 milligrams of acetaminophen per day from all medicines combined in a 24-hour period," said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. "It's also important to make sure you're not taking multiple doses of acetaminophen too close together as this can also lead to overdose and liver damage."

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center specializes in mental health care, and testing for acetaminophen overdoses there is routine and takes a simple blood test. The symptoms can be severe.

"After an acute ingestion of an excessive amount of Tylenol, patients usually develop gastrointestinal distress, vomiting," said Chairman of Emergency Medicine Dr. Greg Sorkin.

The alert is also a caution for children's medications containing acetaminophen.

"When giving medicine to children, especially young children, give the amount of medicine recommended for their weight, not their age," said Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

Officials offered the following advice to prevent overusing acetaminophen:

Choose targeted products: Only use medicines designed to treat your symptoms.

Check the active ingredients: Review the active ingredients in all the products you're using to avoid doubling up on ingredients, especially acetaminophen. Be mindful of the total milligrams of acetaminophen you consume from all sources in 24 hours. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Avoid combining medicines and products: Do not take more than one over-the-counter product containing acetaminophen at the same time or within a short period of time.

Follow the directions on the label: Carefully read the warnings and dosing directions on the label, insert, or product packaging before taking or giving medicine.

