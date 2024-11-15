'Ghost bridge' appears at drained reservoir in northern New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A "ghost bridge" is attracting a steady stream of curious visitors after it appeared in a drained reservoir in New Jersey.

The bridge is located in the Oak Ridge Reservoir in northern New Jersey, which is one of several reservoirs that supplies water to the people of Newark.

The three-arched stone structure is called a "ghost bridge" because it only appears when the water level drops, revealing the history of a long lost village.

City officials reassured residents that the bridge's appearance is not connected to current drought conditions.

"This reservoir has been lowered to perform maintenance on our dam and gatehouse. It has nothing to do with the drought," said Newark Watershed Superintendent Kevin Greer. "We intend on filling it back up after the project is over."

New Jersey residents like Alexander Gonzalez are amazed by the stone structure.

"It has withstood a lot of stuff over the years. It's been buried under water. So the fact that's still standing is really remarkable," Gonzalez said.

The Oak Ridge Reservoir was created in the 1890s to provide water to Newark. To create the reservoir, authorities had to swamp out the villages of Oak Ridge and Wallace Corner.

