Police searching for suspect in New Jersey road rage shooting incident

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage shooting incident along Interstate 80.

Police say the suspect was driving a silver minivan with a Pennsylvania license plate. He pulled alongside another vehicle and fired a gun - the bullet hitting the other car's rear driver-side window.

It happened Wednesday just after 6 a.m. on I-80 Eastbound near Exit 47-B in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Police are asking any witnesses to call them.

