Police searching for suspect in New Jersey road rage shooting incident

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage shooting incident along Interstate 80.
Police say the suspect was driving a silver minivan with a Pennsylvania license plate. He pulled alongside another vehicle and fired a gun - the bullet hitting the other car's rear driver-side window.
It happened Wednesday just after 6 a.m. on I-80 Eastbound near Exit 47-B in Parsippany-Troy Hills.
Police are asking any witnesses to call them.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.