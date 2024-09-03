Players back in the game after Paterson soccer field vandalized

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Soccer players were back in the game on Monday night at a park in New Jersey, but they avoided a field that was vandalized over the weekend.

A large portion of the field at Pennington Park in Paterson was burned - forcing the Bangladeshi American Sports League to postpone its semifinal matches on Saturday.

The league says the City of Paterson has promised to investigate.

