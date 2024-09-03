  • Watch Now
Players back in the game after Paterson soccer field vandalized

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 1:54AM
Soccer games postponed after vandals burn Paterson field
Photos taken by the Bangladeshi American Sports League show a large burn on the field at Pennington Park, which led to a match being postponed over the weekend.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Soccer players were back in the game on Monday night at a park in New Jersey, but they avoided a field that was vandalized over the weekend.

A large portion of the field at Pennington Park in Paterson was burned - forcing the Bangladeshi American Sports League to postpone its semifinal matches on Saturday.

The league says the City of Paterson has promised to investigate.

