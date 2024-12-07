Street renamed in honor of New Jersey Lions Club

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Saturday was further proof that a local Lions Club has been a roaring success.

The town of West New York, New Jersey renamed a street in honor of the group at the intersection of 54th Street and Park Avenue.

WABC President and General Manager Marilu Galvez is originally from West New York and attended the event.

"I grew up in this neighborhood where we had the community, the Cuban family that really helped moved things forward, supported families," Galvez said.

West New York's chapter of the Lions Club has been official for 46 years, but meetings began 16 years before that.

