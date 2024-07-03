Point Pleasant Beach police enforcing strict rules, including curfew, to deter rowdy teenagers in NJ

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- As many get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, New Jersey authorities will be enforcing a curfew for teenagers in Point Pleasant Beach.

Under the town's ordinances, anyone under the age of 18 is not permitted to hang out between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on streets, sidewalks, highways, boardwalks or other public places without an adult. Sitting and standing on railing along the beach boardwalk is also prohibited.

The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department says that violators will be arrested, while their parents could face a fine of up to $2,000.

Recently, there has been an increase in incidents involving teenagers at night in towns along the Jersey Shore. Police started the curfew in an effort to keep the community safe.

"This is a proactive measure aimed at reducing the incidence of late-night incidents involving our youth, enhancing public safety, and promoting a more secure environment for everyone. We believe that by ensuring our young residents are home at a reasonable hour, we can better protect them from potential harm and foster a healthier community atmosphere," said Mayor Doug Vitale in a statement.

