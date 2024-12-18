NJ Transit gives Eyewitness News exclusive look at special K9 training academy to keep riders safe

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Transit on Wednesday gave Eyewitness News an exclusive look at its K-9 training academy and how they're helping keep riders safe on trains.

The agency's training academy helps on the front line in the fight against terrorism.

The 200 K9's are active, playful and lovable.

But during the holiday season -- with large crowds around and lots of packages and noisy environments -- they are ready to work. Just ask NJ Transit Police Sergeant Keith Delucca and his German Shepard, Kenny.

"They love coming to work," said Delucca. "It's the favorite part of their day. To them it's not work, it's play. No matter what we're looking for, whether it's a box or narcotics or people, we're playing a game of fetch. That's all this is.

The dogs go through 24 weeks of training under a masterful head trainer officer Edward Joos. Joos has trained over 200 dogs to seek explosives throughout his career.

"Dogs have been used in law enforcement since the Middle ages," added NJ Transit Police captain Dennis Wells. "It's really telling for us 2,500 years later, they are still our first line of defense."

The canines also live with NJ Transit officers to become part of the family. They also train in real work places get used to people, slippery floors, escalators and loud trains.

"We work with the dogs when they are at work," said NJ Transit Police's Arafat Saab. "When we go home, they are with us. So, he's basically with me more than a family member or family."

All the dogs come from a lineage of trained police dogs, with the main goal to keep things in good working order.

