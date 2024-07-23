Deadly explosion on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ expected to snarl morning commute

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the lane closures on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the lane closures on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the lane closures on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the lane closures on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON (WABC) -- Crews worked overnight trying to make the repairs needed to open Route 3 in Clifton, NJ after an explosive and deadly crash involving a tractor trailer and NJ Transit bus.

Drivers heading eastbound should expect major delays and rerouting as just two lanes are open for the morning commute.

At one point, all lanes on the roadway were shutdown as fire crews worked to douse the flames.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. Monday morning near Route 46.

Heather O'Rourke has the latest on the traffic in Clifton, NJ.

Shocking video shows the moments parts of the tractor trailer went careening into the air as flames spilled onto road and nearly burned a nearby home to the ground.

Westbound lanes on the roadway were eventually reopened Monday evening.

According the NJDOT, drivers should expect a partial shutdown until at least 3 p.m. Tuesday.

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.