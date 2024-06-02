Here and Now 6/2/24: Human remains removed from American Museum of Natural History

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Here and Now' with Sandra Bookman, we discuss the recent removal of human remains by the American Museum of Natural History.

Sean Decatur, the first Black president of the American Museum of Natural History reveals how the museum is addressing its history of scientific racism as it relates to the collection of human remains largely belonging to Indigenous Americans and African Americans.

Following Sean Decatur, Nona Hendryx, legendary artist, singer, songwriter and founding member of the girl group, Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles with Sarah Dash, Cindy Birdsong and Patti LaBelle joined Sandra Bookman on set to discuss Hendryx's upcoming performance at "The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout," a musical tribute showcasing the power of art and its influence on social justice.

Sandra Bookman also sits down with fashion designer, Wilbur Pack Jr. to discuss B.Brave by SK WiLBUR, a stylish line of brightly-colored backpacks featuring powerful images of original artwork.

B.Brave's mission is to edify and empower pre-teens and teens by teaching them about important historical figures that provide culturally identifiable representation, while supporting crucial education initiatives by donating a portion of backpack sales revenue.

Brandee Younger, harpist and 2022 Grammy-nominee closes the episode as she promotes her upcoming performance at the Blue Note Jazz club, taking place on June 10.

Over her career, Younger has performed and recorded across countless genres with artists including John Legend, The Roots, Lauryn Hill, Common, Pharoah Sanders, Ravi Coltrane, Ron Carter, and Charlie Haden.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

