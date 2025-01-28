NSYNC's Joey Fatone returns to Broadway in "& Juliet"

Joelle Garguilo has more on Joey Fatone's return to Broadway in his performance in '& Juliet.'

Joelle Garguilo has more on Joey Fatone's return to Broadway in his performance in '& Juliet.'

Joelle Garguilo has more on Joey Fatone's return to Broadway in his performance in '& Juliet.'

Joelle Garguilo has more on Joey Fatone's return to Broadway in his performance in '& Juliet.'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Joey Fatone has gone from performing onstage in one of the biggest boy bands of the '90s to the bright lights of Broadway.

The NSYNC star is now starring in " & Juliet" and stepping into the role of Lance in his return to Broadway for the first time in two decades.

"It's been over 20 years since I've been on Broadway, I used to be the younger-ish one on Broadway, now I'm the not so younger-ish one," Fatone said.

Fatone said ironically, he sings Backstreet Boys songs as part of the role.

"AJ is fine with it, I'm sure Nick's fine with it, I don't know about the other guys, sorry if I mess them up, if I screw them up, or I might sing them better. No disrespect," Fatone said.

Fatone said he is at a point in life where he is happy.

"I love what I do, and I get to do what I love, and it's exciting and it's very rewarding," he said. "And having a team and having support behind that as well. You need that around. You know, you want that positive energy."

As for the NSYNC fans who are hoping for a proper reunion tour?

"If that ever happens, you'll be the one to know, trust me, because for us, it's like having the conversation," Fatone said. "We haven't the conversation yet. And hopefully that that time will come."

Joelle Garguilo has more on Broadway Week which takes place from Jan. 21 to Feb. 9.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.