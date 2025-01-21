Gov. Hochul to unveil details of school cellphone restrictions in budget address | LIVE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul will unveil the "statewide standard" for a school cellphone ban during her budget address in Albany on Tuesday.

The ban will include some flexibility, leaving it up to individual districts to decide how to implement.

Some may require students put their cell phones in cubbies while some may use pouches like Yondr.

The governor's budget will allocate money to the districts to pay for whichever way they choose.

A handful of districts have already implemented restrictions on cellphones in classrooms, cafeterias and hallways.

Hochul has been on a listening tour with students, parents and teachers since last spring, to gauge the benefits and dangers of cellphones in schools.

Introduced as part of the state budget, her restrictions will require approval by the Legislature, as opposed to an executive order by Hochul.

Former NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks had been concurrently exploring a ban in city public schools, but Mayor Eric Adams said it required more study.

