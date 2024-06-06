Airport workers rally for improved working conditions, wage raises at NYC airports

Lindsay Tuchman has the story at JFK on the rally.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Airport workers from John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia International Airport joined together to rally on Thursday in a plea to the Port Authority to raise their wages and improve working conditions.

The contract for the more than 10,000 airport service workers such as baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, and cleaners who are members of 32BJ SEIU is set to expire on June 30.

They are demanding a raise in their minimum wage from $19/hour to $25/hour by 2030, as well as parity with New Jersey airport workers in their health and paid leave benefits.

"Airport workers like me are the reason that JFK emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever," said union member Vladimir Clairjeune. "We deserve a wage that reflects the contributions we make to one of the nation's busiest and most important economic and transit hubs. And $19 per hour just doesn't cut it anymore. As a working New Yorker trying to provide for my family, I struggle constantly to keep up with rent, groceries, car payments, and everything else. Airport workers need and deserve a wage that lets us provide for our families."

In response to the rally, the Port Authority issued a statement saying it "has taken a leadership role in ensuring that airport workers at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark are among the highest paid in the nation."

Similar rallies were happening at Newark International Airport and at Miami International Airport.

