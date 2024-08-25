Teen, two women attacked outside Theater District restaurant

Police say the victims were in front of Carmine's Restaurant on 44th Street when another woman came up and punched all three of them.

Police say the victims were in front of Carmine's Restaurant on 44th Street when another woman came up and punched all three of them.

Police say the victims were in front of Carmine's Restaurant on 44th Street when another woman came up and punched all three of them.

Police say the victims were in front of Carmine's Restaurant on 44th Street when another woman came up and punched all three of them.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two women and a teenage girl were attacked in the Theater District.

Police say the victims were in front of Carmine's Restaurant on 44th Street when another woman came up and punched all three of them.

Two of the victims, ages 14 and 49, went to the hospital for treatment.

The other victim is 58. She refused medical attention.

The attacker got away.

Dan Krauth has the details on a new and potentially lethal narcotic that is creeping into the NYC area from Latin America.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.