Last Call: Houndstooth Pub in Midtown to close on Saturday

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- It is last call this weekend at a bar conveniently located between Times Square and Madison Square Garden.

The Houndstooth Pub on 37th Street and 8th Avenue will be closing after 13 years.

The general manager says the area has changed and even with a supportive landlord, costs just got too high.

One night that won't be forgotten had Ed Sheeran jamming with Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The place shuts down on Saturday, even though Google already says it's permanently closed.

