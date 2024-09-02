Black studies curriculum coming to New York City public schools this year

Crystal Cranmore has the details on the NYC Department of Education's newest curriculum.

Crystal Cranmore has the details on the NYC Department of Education's newest curriculum.

Crystal Cranmore has the details on the NYC Department of Education's newest curriculum.

Crystal Cranmore has the details on the NYC Department of Education's newest curriculum.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A groundbreaking new curriculum comes to New York City public schools this year.

"When you know you come from greatness, you walk on that path," said teacher Bongi Doughty.

After 3 years of development, Black Studies as the Study of the World is ready to roll out citywide, from pre-school to 12th grade.

From pre-school to 12th grade, students will get an expanded access to the contributions of people from African descent to the U.S. and the world.

"This is something i think that will be amazing for all children in New York City public schools," said Dr. Sony Douglass of Teachers College, Columbia University. "And having a fuller, comprehensive curriculum really reflects all the individuals who have made contributions to this country and helps to explain some of the social challenges we still experience today."

Research shows a recent surge in book bans, A.P. African American Studies and Critical Race Theory.

According to the non-profit organization PEN America, more than 4,000 books have been banned across 23 states and 52 public school districts.

Douglass says this new curriculum may raise questions about what this means for students.

"It's really a corrective to a curriculum that has only emphasized a particular set of experiences," she said.

So what do lesson plans for Black Studies as the Study of the World look like?

A few examples: Kingdoms and Queendoms of Africa, African American Political Leadership, and Black New Yorkers.

"We use vehicles like collaborative conversation, researching, analyzing and looking at nonfiction," said Doughty. "So it's not like we're doing anything different. We're just blending it in into the good practice we already have in in our building."

Black Studies as the Study of the World is the result of collaborative efforts from educators at Teachers College, Columbia University, the New York City Council and New York City public schools.

"This is a major paradigm shift in terms of how we think about the type of content we put in front of young students," said Douglass. "It's an idea that is long overdue, and we are excited to be a part of history."

"I'm excited to see their excitement," said Doughty. "I'm excited to see what they do with this information. You know, my kids manifest greatness every day."

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.