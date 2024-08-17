Police arrest suspect in series of 40 burglaries across NYC businesses

Jose Montenegro, 39, of Harlem is charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested one suspect in a series of burglaries of 40 businesses in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

They say they are still looking for other people involved in the rash of robberies that began in mid-March, mostly targeting laundromats.

New video that was released Friday shows two masked suspects removing an ATM from a deli and loading it into a waiting SUV.

