Submit New York City congestion pricing questions and story tips

Congestion pricing tolls in New York City are set to begin on June 30, 2024

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber joins Up Close to discuss the controversial congestion pricing plan set to go into effect on June 30 and the legal battles attempting to halt it.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Transit officials say the start date for the $15 toll most drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan's central business district will be June 30.

Under the so-called congestion pricing plan, the $15 fee will apply to most drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street during daytime hours. Tolls will be higher for larger vehicles and lower for nighttime entries into the city as well as for motorcycles.

The program was approved by the New York State Legislature in 201. It is supposed to raise $1 billion per year to fund public transportation for the city's 4 million daily riders.

