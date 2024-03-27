MTA to finalize congestion pricing plan with exemptions for school and commuter buses, city vehicles

NEW YORK -- The MTA will vote to finalize a congestion pricing plan on Monday morning, which could provide relief for some drivers commuting into the city.

The vote comes after the MTA announced a list of exemptions to the plan, in which yellow school buses, most private commuter buses and a large number of city-owned vehicles are expected to be spared from the controversial tolling program.

Among yellow school buses, those under contract with the New York City Department of Education, including buses the city contracts for some charter and private schools, would be exempt.

Commuter buses that run on a regular schedule, including those operated by private bus companies, long-distance buses like the MegaBus and regional bus services that make stops in the city like the Hampton Jitney, would also be exempt.

The plan, which is expected to go into effect in mid-June, would charge most passenger vehicle drivers a fee of $15 who enter Lower Manhattan below 60th Street.

Drivers would not be charged though if they are commuting on the West Side Highway, and may be offered some credit depending on their income and if they live within the toll zone.

Truck and bus drivers would have to pay between $24 to $36.

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and outspoken critic of congestion pricing, said that the plan did not protect people like cops, nurses and teachers who need to commute into the city and will now have to pay the new toll.

Several lawsuits, including from the state of New Jersey, have been filed against the plan, arguing that it is unfair and hurts specific, small groups of people.

The MTA, however, has remain adamant about moving forward with the plan with few exemptions.

