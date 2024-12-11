New York City Council committee hears testimony about license plates for e-vehicles

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Electric bikes and scooters would require registration with the city Department of Transportation and to display visible identification numbers, like a license plate, under legislation being discussed before a City Council committee Wednesday.

Intro 606, also known as Priscilla's Law, is named after Priscilla Loke, a 69-year-old woman who was struck and killed by an e-bike in Chinatown in 2023.

Many advocates support the legislation, saying it would create accountability for bike riders and businesses whose employees frequently use the sidewalk and ignore bike lanes.

Proponents say the legislation would hold reckless riders accountable.

"Ninety-four of our 98 victims were hit and run, it's patently unfair that victims should be stuck with the consequence and the riders that cause the grievous injuries and death have no consequence whatsoever," said Andrew Fine with NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance.

Advocates say they want to hear what the city's transportation commissioner thinks about the law.

