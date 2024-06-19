16-year-old arrested in deadly triple shooting outside Inwood subway station

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a subway station in upper Manhattan late Sunday night.

Police said Wednesday that the teenager was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened near the steps of the 207th Street subway station in Inwood just before midnight.

Two men were killed and a third man was also shot but survived.

James Michael, 44, was shot in the face and pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

Alejandro Ramirez, 40, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

The motive remains unknown.

Few other details were released.

