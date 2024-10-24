16-year-old boy fatally shot in Harlem, police search for 2 gunmen on scooters

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed by gunfire in Harlem early Thursday morning that also shattered the window of a passing livery vehicle.

The teen was shot in the chest at West 124th Street and Lenox Avenue just after 1:35 a.m.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The front passenger window of a livery vehicle was shattered by gunfire.

The driver, apparently passing by the shooting, kept driving south to West 116th Street and Lenox, where he pulled over and was checked out by responding ambulance workers. He did not appear struck by the gunfire.

Two suspects fled west on West 125th Street on Razor scooters. Three shell casings were recovered at the scene by police.

The teen's identity has not yet been released.

So far, there are no arrests.

