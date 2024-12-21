2 shot near Brooklyn subway station

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects connected to a double shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Sheepshead Bay at the intersection of Avenue U and East 15th Street near the Q train station.

The shooting injured an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

