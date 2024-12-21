2 shot near Brooklyn subway station

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects connected to a double shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Sheepshead Bay at the intersection of Avenue U and East 15th Street near the Q train station.
The shooting injured an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.